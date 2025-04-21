A partnership between the City of St. Catharines and the re-established St. Catharines Tennis Club is being celebrated.

The City has upgraded the three existing tennis courts at the newly revitalized Community Park in Merritton.

A fourth court has been added with the support of a $40,000 contribution from the St. Catharines Tennis Club.

Tennis court lighting and fencing was replaced, and hard surface connections added.

Temporary lines have been painted, with permanent lines scheduled to be painted on May 20th.

A grand reopening of the tennis courts in Community Park is planned for June.

For more than a decade, St. Catharines had been without a community-based tennis club, said Chris Richard, President of the St. Catharines Tennis Club, when a group called the St. Catharines Tennis Alliance formed in 2021 to bring organized tennis back to the city.

“We’re excited about growing the sport of tennis in our community,” Richard said. “This partnership with the City allows us to have a summer outdoor club. Really, we wouldn’t be able to do it (without the City). “If the City wasn’t prepared to step up and not only resurface these courts, but expand them to four courts, we simply couldn’t exist. There’s no other courts in the city we could have operated on,” Richard added.