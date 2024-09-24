St. Catharines city council has approved a new Active Transportation Master Plan.

The 169 page plan is designed to make roads safer for everyone.



Mayor Mat Siscoe says it is a 25 year plan looking at things such as physically separated bike lanes on major streets.



He adds the first phase is something called a “rapid implementation network”.



This would be a bare bones network making it easier for people to get around the city.



That phase should be created within the next three years.



To see the entire plan visit https://www.engagestc.ca/atmp