St. Catharines City council wants to clamp down on the location of homeless encampments.

Council approving a new public space by-law that states encampments cannot be located within 50-metres of a playground, 100-metres of a school, or 30-metres of a residential property.

Encampments will also need to be 30-metres clear of a cemetery and 10-metres from a waterway.

Council also approved hiring more staff to help clean up encampment areas.