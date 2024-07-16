A St. Catharines-based marine shipping company is celebrating today after being awarded a number of grants to study how best to move goods on the water.



Transport Canada was on hand today to announce Algoma Central Corporation will receive funding for five grants, aimed at exploring long-term viability and feasibility for a greener future on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Seaway.



The nearly $600,000 in funding is coming from the federal government's Green Shipping Corridor Program.



Algoma, says the grants will help them conduct a number of studies, including wind, and biofuel research.



"While marine transportation is already the most eco-friendly mode of moving goods, innovative technologies emerge as possibilities for greater improvements. Algoma is actively exploring these advancements to identify their long-term viability and feasibility for a greener future on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Seaway."

