St. Catharines city councillors are calling on the Niagara Region to fund more homeless services.

Council deciding to no longer fund outreach workers and ask the region to take over those costs.



Mayor Mat Siscoe says they were the only city paying for it and have been doing so since 2019.



Click HERE to listen to Mayor Siscoe discuss the issue on Niagara in the Morning.



This comes as residents voice their concerns with encampments at a central park in the city.



Fairview Park is an area of concern and some residents spoke to council about its current condition.

The city is requesting that the region increase their budget to pay for the appropriate number of outreach workers and to adopt an encampment and homelessness protocol.

They say the funds they are saving will be directed to encampment cleanup efforts.

