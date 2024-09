The City of St. Catharines is celebrating the renewal of many parks.

This summer a number of park projects were completed including at St. Patrick’s Park, Valleyview Park, Louis Avenue Park, and Elma Street Park.



The upgrades included new courts, a playground, walkways, and benches.



Last week the city unveiled a new court at Port Dalhousie Lions Park.



This fall upgrades will begin at Burgoyne Woods Park and Alex Mackenzie Park.



Construction is also underway on a new splashpad at Secord Woods.