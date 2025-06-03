After 147 years the St. Catharines Club has made its final bow.

The club, which started back in 1878, held a 'final toast' last week.

Click HERE to listen to Barry Katzman discuss the legacy of the Club and how they wrapped up its long history.

The board ended up selling the property at 77 Ontario Street back in 2024 for $1.8-million.

After paying their debts and bills, the club had $450,000 which they decided to give away to local charities.

The recipients included Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold, Gillian’s Place, Hospice Niagara, May Court Club, Wise Guys Charity Fund, Niagara Peninsula Foundation for Children, St. Catharines Fallen Firefighters Memorial, Niagara Children’s Centre, and RAFT.