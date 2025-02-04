The man behind the 'stuff the bus' fundraising initiative at our Great Holiday Food Drive has died.

Phil Porter, who was retired from St. Catharines Transit, posted over the weekend that he had untreatable cancer.

In the social media post he said "Just wanted to say I love you all and thank you for your friendship and support over my lifetime".

Porter was involved in a number of community events, and even lived in a bus shelter for 90 hours with retired CKTB host Tim Denis, to raise money and awareness for Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold.

Denis posted a farewell message as well saying "Rest well and thank you. Our community is better because of you."

Funeral details have not yet been announced.