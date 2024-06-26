St. Catharines is continuing to support the arts community.

City Council approving more than $300,000 in funding through their Cultural Investment Program.



The cash includes funding for larger groups such as Carousel Players, Niagara Symphony Orchestra, and Niagara Artists Centre.



Smaller organizations like Willow Arts Community, the Gallery Players of Niagara, and Essential Collective Theatre are also being supported by the program which handed out $307,000 in funding



The program also provides support to festivals such as In The Soil and the Mighty Niagara Film Festival.



Click HERE to see the full list of recipients.

