St. Catharines City Council has approved a “Canada-First” procurement policy, prioritizing Canadian-made goods and services.

The policy is part of a broader strategy to mitigate the economic impact of tariffs on local businesses and infrastructure projects.

The City’s Senior Leadership Team has been reviewing contracts and ensuring the city is well prepared for any potential disruptions.

“These tariffs present a significant challenge, particularly for industries that rely on U.S.-sourced materials,” said Chief Administrative Officer David Oakes. “By adopting a ‘Canada-First’ procurement approach, we are not only supporting local businesses but also ensuring that key municipal projects remain viable in the face of rising costs.”

The new procurement policy will remain in effect until trade conditions improve.

It aims to strengthen local supply chains, create jobs, and reduce reliance on imported materials.

“Our priority is to keep St. Catharines an attractive place for businesses to invest and grow,” said Director of Economic Development and Government Relations Brian York. “By taking proactive measures now, we can help businesses adapt and maintain confidence in our local economy.”