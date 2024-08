St. Catharines is lowering their goal for trees in the city.

City Council looking at the tree management plan last night and have decided that their previous goal of 30% tree cover in the urban area is unattainable.



Click HERE to listen to Mayor Mat Siscoe discuss the issue on Niagara in the Morning.



With information from city staff, council decided to set a new goal of 25% tree cover by the year 2030.



Mayor Siscoe says that is still an aggressive timeline but one the city wants to target.