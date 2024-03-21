A St. Catharines city councillor is looking for support after a drag storytime event was interrupted by protesters this month.

Councillor Robin McPherson was at the St. Catharines Public Library on March 9th when a small group of people barged in and were removed by police 10 minutes later.



She says those in attendance that day are now being targeted after videos were taken by protestors and posted online.



McPherson went on to ask fellow councillors to show their support by wearing a pride pin.



Mayor Mat Siscoe says he supports the community in any way he knows how but he does not like to amplify the people involved these types of protests.

Drag Queen Storytime was a ticketed event and a part of March break programming at the library.



Parents brought their kids 10 and under and were able to sign up youth 11 and up if they were attending on their own.

