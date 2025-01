A St. Catharines city councillor is looking for a spot at Queen's Park.

Robin McPherson has been named nominated as the Liberal candidate for St. Catharines in the next provincial election.

Click HERE to listen to McPherson discuss the nomination on Niagara in the Morning.

She adds that she will continue in her role as city councillor but will take a leave once the writ is dropped.

McPherson was elected to council in 2022 to represent Ward 4.