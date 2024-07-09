A St. Catharines couple is planning on moving into a new home after a lottery win.



Kimberley Ross and James Germiquet won $225,000 with The Big Spin Instant game.



The two say they have been playing the lottery for 30 years.



“We were at the gas station and planned to purchase two tickets that day. James wanted to get a CROSSWORD and I wanted THE BIG SPIN,” she recalled.



After playing their ticket and winning a SPIN prize, Ross asked the store clerk to validate the ticket.



“When the wheel landed on ‘BIG SPIN’, I thought it was a mistake. I couldn’t believe it and was left speechless!”



As Ross prepared to spin the big wheel at the OLG Prize Centre, she shared how she was feeling in the moment.



“It feels great,” she smiled. I feel like I am going to collapse!”

Germiquet was more stoic, saying, “I am happy, no matter the outcome.”

They are planning on moving to a new home, and treating their family.



The winning ticket was purchased at Canadian Tire Gas Bar on Scott Street in St. Catharines.

