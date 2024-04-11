St. Catharines CYO Minor Hockey are looking for your help.

The hockey league needs your votes to bring home some big cash to assist youth looking to play hockey.



CYO hockey is one of five hockey associations across the country vying for a $75,000 prize from Kruger Big Assist.



The money would be used to expand their special needs hockey program as well as a new female coaching initiative.



The association has already won $25,000 but need people to go online and vote for them to bring home the grand prize.



He is the line to vote https://mykrugerproducts.ca/en-ca/campaigns/kruger-big-assist/vote

Voting ends at 5 p.m. this afternoon (April 11).

