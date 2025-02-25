St. Catharines city council has denied a proposed development in Port Dalhousie.

The plan for 33 Lock Street included the demolition of a designated heritage building and the construction of a new 26 unit building.

Mayor Mat Siscoe says it was just too much building for the corner of Lock and Main Streets with the proposal coming up right to the edges of the sidewalk and property.

Siscoe adds that the developer can redraw their plans and bring them back to council for approval but ultimately he notes the building must match with the community.