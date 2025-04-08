The St. Catharines Downtown Association is losing its Executive Director in a move that is being called 'bitter sweet.'

Rachel Braithwaite has accepted a new role as the incoming Executive Director of the Ontario Business Improvement Area Association (OBIAA).

Braithwaite joined the St. Catharines association in June of 2021, and has led key projects, including COVID recovery, introducing a Memorandum of Understanding with the City, and formalizing the Association’s role in city planning and policy development.

“It has been an honour to serve the downtown St. Catharines business community,” said Rachel Braithwaite. “This role has been filled with incredible partnerships, groundbreaking projects, and moments of immense growth. I am so proud of what we have accomplished together, and I look forward to continuing to support Ontario’s BIAs in my new role with OBIAA. Downtown St. Catharines will always hold a special place in my heart.”

“Rachel’s passion for advocacy and innovation makes her the perfect choice to lead OBIAA,” said Doug Sams, President of OBIAA. “Her experience and dedication to strengthening local economies will help shape the future of Main Streets across Ontario. We are thrilled to welcome her into this role.”

Kat Dodge, Marketing and Communications Director, will step in as Interim Executive Director.

