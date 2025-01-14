Developers in St. Catharines are getting an incentive to build affordable housing.

City council agreeing to lift parking requirements for affordable units.

Currently builders are required to supply 1.25 parking spaces for every unit.

Mayor Mat Siscoe says the new rule will lift that requirement for much needed affordable units.

Siscoe says the need for parking spaces will also decline if residents are offered better public transit options.