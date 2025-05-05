This week is Emergency Preparedness Week.

The City of St. Catharines is encouraging residents to take simple, proactive steps to ensure they are ready for emergencies that can happen at any time.

St. Catharines is focusing on three key actions this year: Making a plan, preparing a kit, and knowing the hazards.

Ways you can prepare yourself for an emergency includes making an emergency plan with your household, such as where to meet if separated, and how to contact each other.

Making a 72-hour emergency kit that includes food and water, flashlights, medication, and phone chargers are also encouraged.

And knowing the hazards of the environment in your area can help save lives.

To learn more about how to prepare for emergencies in St. Catharines, visit: stcatharines.ca/EmergencyPreparedness