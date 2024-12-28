St. Catharines Fire Services is recieving a nearly $50,000 grant to support cancer prevention and enhance firefighter safety.

The funding is part of a three-year, $30-million program announced in the 2024 Budget to prioritize firefighter health and safety.

In Canada, 50 to 60 firefighters die of cancer every year due to exposure of hazardous chemicals, and half of those are from Ontario.

St. Catharines Fire Services will use the funding to purchase washing equipment that decontaminates firefighting gear to reduce the long-term effects of fire-related contaminants.

They also partnered with NRPS and Niagara Parks Police to upgrade to a new and improved 911 system.

In August, Solicitor General Michael Kerzner visited St. Catharines Fire Services to see the new NG911 equipment in action and reviewed the specialized decontamination washers at St. Catharines Fire Station 4.