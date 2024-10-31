St. Catharines Fire Services is asking residents to keep fire safety top of mind.

In the past two weeks, St. Catharines Fire Services has responded to eight fires, all of which were preventable, says Fire Chief Dave Upper.

The causes of the recent fires included unattended cooking, a space heater, and careless smoking.

They've released some tips for preventing these types of fires.

Stay in the kitchen when you are frying, boiling, grilling, or broiling food. Also turn off the burner if you leave the kitchen for any reason. Unattended cooking continues to be the leading cause of fires in Ontario.

To prevent electrical fires, avoid overloading outlets. Use only CSA approved appliances and extension cords. Make sure any electrical work, such as adding additional outlets, is done by a licenced electrician.

And when smoking, smokers should be alert, smoke outside, and never smoke in bed. Use deep and sturdy ashtrays. Before you throw out butts or ashes, make sure they are out, and put them in water or sand. Also never toss butts off a balcony.