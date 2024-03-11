St. Catharines will be getting some provincial cash after meeting its housing target.



Niagara West Conservative MPP Sam Oosterhoff announced the funding today saying the city has met the provincial housing targets for last year, and will be receiving $2,355,390 through the Building Faster Fund.

The Building Faster Fund is a three-year, $1.2 billion program designed to encourage municipalities to address the housing supply crisis.

The fund rewards municipalities that make significant progress against their targets by providing funding for housing- and community-enabling infrastructure.

Funding is provided to municipalities that have reached at least 80 per cent of their provincially assigned housing target for the year, with increased funding for municipalities that exceed their target.

Last year, St. Catharines city council committed to helping developers build 11,000 housing units by 2031 as required by the province.