St. Catharines held its annual Volunteer Recognition Awards last night with many deserving residents being honoured.

Recipients of the new Mayor’s Lifetime Volunteer Service Award, Mayor’s Volunteer of the Year Award, Margaret and Robin MacLennan Youth Volunteer of the Year Award, and Community Impact Award were greeted and celebrated by City staff, Councillors and Mayor Mat Siscoe.

Brenda Zadoroznij is the inaugural recipient of the Mayor’s Lifetime Volunteer Service Award.

Abbas Faramarz is the recipient of the 2025 Mayor’s Volunteer of the Year Award.

The 2025 Margaret and Robin MacLennan Youth Volunteer of the Year Award was again this year presented to two recipients – Brianna Troy for her work with Positive Living Niagara, and Quinn Harley for his work with Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold.

The City also presented the 2025 Community Impact Award to more than 50 additional outstanding individuals for their volunteer efforts.

“On behalf of the St. Catharines City Council, I’d like to thank the many volunteers who share their time, talent and treasure to make our city a better place, each and every day,” Siscoe said. “Congratulations to all of this year’s nominees for their outstanding contributions and thank you for enhancing the quality of life of our residents, through your selfless service.”

