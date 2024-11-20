St. Catharines will launch its 4th annual 'Let it Glow: A Celebration of Light' festival this weekend.

A kick-off party will be held in Port Dalhousie at both Rennie and Lakeside parks on Saturday from 5-8 p.m.

There will be live entertainment, glow-in-the-dark giveaways, and free hot chocolate.

The historic Lakeside Park Carousel will be open one night only, offering nostalgic holiday rides.

Families can also capture memorable moments at a Santa photo station, with complimentary photos to share and cherish.

“Let it Glow has quickly become a holiday tradition, transforming our city into a glowing wonderland and creating lasting memories for everyone who attends,” said Mayor Mat Siscoe. “This year we’re thrilled to expand the event with even more lights, interactive installations, and opportunities for families to celebrate the season together.”

The festival will also feature a number of illuminated installations, and events until January 5th.