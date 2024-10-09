St. Catharines is hosting a Telephone Town Hall tonight.

Residents in the city will be getting a phone call at 7 p.m. tonight to provide feedback on the city's budget.

This marks the first time the City will re-adopt a budget, following last year’s approval of its first-ever multi-year budget for 2024 through 2026.

"This is a critical opportunity for residents to voice their opinions and ask questions about the City’s financial plans. Feedback from the community will help shape the Mayor’s budget and potential amendments from councillors, which will be introduced following the Mayor’s presentation at the Council meeting on Nov. 6, 2024."

To participate, residents should be by their phones at 7 p.m. tonight, however residents can sign up to ensure they receive the call or remove themselves from the call list.

The host of 610 CKTB's 'Niagara in the Morning' program, Steph Vivier will be hosting tonight's call.



Meantime, residents can also attend a Budget Open House on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, at 6 p.m. at St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre in the Irene Locke Program Room.

Click here for more details.