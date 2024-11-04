The City of St. Catharines handed out the 2024 Arts Awards last night.

The event was held at the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre in downtown St. Catharines.

There were 42 nominees in five categories: Emerging Artist, Established Artist, Making a Difference, Arts in Education, and Patron of the Arts.

One special nominee was also recognized with the Jury’s Pick Award.

Christina Hartmann, founder of A Third Space Pottery Studio, received that honour.

Amber Lee Williams was presented the 2024 Emerging Artist Award, the 2024 Established Artist Award was presented to Cole Lewis, Deanna Jones is the 2024 Making a Difference Award recipient, the 2024 Arts in Education Award was presented to Brenna McAllister, and Annette Urlocker was named the recipient of the 2024 Patron of the Arts Award.

“The artistic talent in this city continues to impress me and creates a huge sense of pride in our local artistic scene,” Mayor Mat Siscoe said. “Their efforts continue to grow our cultural sector and have made St. Catharines the vibrant centre of culture in the Niagara region.”