St. Catharines is calling all artists.

All established and emerging artists living in the Niagara region are invited to submit artwork to the 16th St. Catharines Annual Juried Art Exhibition.

This year's exhibition is called "Layers".

The theme encourages artists to explore how they interpret the concept of layers through different mediums.

The exhibition will be displayed in the third-floor gallery space at St. Catharines City Hall on Church Street from September 26th 2025, to March 13th 2026.

Original artwork can be submitted in any medium, including 3D works... as long as they fit in an 8-inch square display case.

There are no costs associated with entry, and selected artists will be paid an exhibition fee.

The submission deadline is Monday June 23rd by 4:30pm.

For more info on how to enter, visit stcatharines.ca