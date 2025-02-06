A new pilot program is making it easier for St. Catharines residents to stay informed about winter control operations.

"Where’s My Plow?" is an online tracking tool that provides real-time updates on snowplows.

The plow tracker also provides insights into winter road maintenance, as well as street service tracking that updates every 15 minutes.

While large City-owned plows are visible, contractor vehicles do not yet appear on the map.

The City is working toward including more vehicles in future updates.

For more information on "Where’s My Plow?" and a link to the new tracking tool, visit stcatharines.ca/PlowTracker