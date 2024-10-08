The City of St. Catharines is looking for some provincial help to build pickleball courts.

A staff report is recommending the city build eight new dedicated courts at Burgoyne Woods.



Councillors have approved the location and are now hoping to secure some provincial money through the Community Sport and Recreation Infrastructure Fund



The fund grants up to 50% funding to municipalities looking to extend the lifespan of existing facilities or improve facilities to meet a community need.



The pickleball project would cost roughly $900,000.



If approved the project could be built by 2026.

Click HERE to listen to Mayor Mat Siscoe discuss this issue and more on Niagara in the Morning.



Council is also seeking a grant for improvements to George Taylor Field.



The aging baseball facility in Merriton has a number of issues including drainage that has cut down its usage.