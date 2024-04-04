Plans for a redeveloped park in St. Catharines are coming together.

City officials holding an open house yesterday to showcase plans for a re-imagined John Page Park near the Fairview Mall.



The improvements being looked at include upgrades such as a skatepark, splash pad, community gardens and more.



Senior Planner Amanda Knutson says its a rare opportunity for such a large project.



Click HERE to listen to Amanda discuss the plans on The Drive.



The planning is in the final stages and officials are asking the public for their thoughts on draft plans that can be found online.



They are hoping to take the final plan to council before this summer.

