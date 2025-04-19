Niagara police have made an arrest following a convenience store robbery in St. Catharines.

On Wednesday around 5pm, police were called to the Avondale at 209 Glenridge Avenue.

According to reports, a lone male entered the store and shopped around for a while before approaching the counter.

He then demanded cash from the employee behind the counter, threatening them with a black and blue handgun.

The store clerk was not physically injured during the robbery.

50-year-old Jeffrey Allan Legros of St. Catharines has been arrested and is facing multiple charges including robbery with a firearm and failing to comply with probation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009011.