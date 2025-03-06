A St. Catharines man has been arrested on sexual assault charges.

In January, Niagara police began an investigation into a sexual assault that occurred in St. Catharines.

A man and woman had met online via a dating app, and investigation revealed that the male suspect assaulted the woman.

Jeffrey Battle has been arrested and charged with sexual assault.

Anyone with further information related to this incident is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009535.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).