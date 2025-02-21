A St. Catharines man has been arrested in an online fraud investigation.
Niagara police say the case began in January after a victim applied for a fake online job listing.
The suspect quickly offered the position after a brief one-minute interview, and instructed the victim to buy computer equipment with company funds.
The victim received a digital cheque, deposited it, and was asked to return a $2,000 overpayment via e-transfer.
Later, the bank confirmed the cheque was fraudulent.
Police were able to identify 24-year-old Sunday Kehinde of St. Catharines.
He was arrested and charged with fraud under $5,000, and laundering proceeds of crime.