A St. Catharines man has been arrested in an online fraud investigation.

Niagara police say the case began in January after a victim applied for a fake online job listing.

The suspect quickly offered the position after a brief one-minute interview, and instructed the victim to buy computer equipment with company funds.

The victim received a digital cheque, deposited it, and was asked to return a $2,000 overpayment via e-transfer.

Later, the bank confirmed the cheque was fraudulent.

Police were able to identify 24-year-old Sunday Kehinde of St. Catharines.

He was arrested and charged with fraud under $5,000, and laundering proceeds of crime.