A St. Catharines man has been arrested for break and enter.

Throughout the month of February Niagara police responded to several break and enter related calls in St. Catharines.

This involved incidents that occurred to business’ in downtown St. Catharines and surrounding areas of the city.

On Thursday February 20th police arrested 33-year-old Raven Tempest of St. Cathrines.

Tempest has been charged with 4 counts of break and enter, and 5 counts of failure to comply with probation.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact police.