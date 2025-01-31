A 34-year-old St. Catharines man is facing child pornography charges.

Niagara Regional Police say detectives seized several digital devices from a home in St. Catharines.

As a result William Genaro Argueta has been charged with two counts of Possession of Child Pornography, Accessing Child Pornography, and Making Child Pornography Available.

Detectives believe that Argueta went online using variations of the username "random b0y" such as, "random.b0y", "randomxb0y04".

For more information on how parents and guardians can keep children safe online CLICK HERE