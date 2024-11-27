Residents in St. Catharines now know what to expect when it comes to their tax increase next year.

The city portion of the taxes is now done. as Mayor Mat Siscoe accepted a few amendments from city council.

Those changes include $1.1 million to revitalize George Taylor Field, $900,000 to construct new pickleball courts, $595,709 in combined operating and capital budget investments to bring forestry maintenance services in-house, $123,000 to fund the return of a full-time permanent Accessibility Coordinator, $50,000 to replace temporary speed humps with permanent installations on Cumberland Street, Beachaven Drive, and Bogart Street, and $20,000 to continue a hanging basket program.

With those changes the city portion of residential taxes will increase 1.13 percent next year.

That does not include the regional increase which Siscoe expects to come in around 5 percent.

That would amount to just slightly more than 6 percent or $266 for the average homeowner.

The city budget does includes a few bigger projects including the reconstruction of Fire Station No. 3, a new splash pad, sunshelter, and washroom in Port Dalhousie, and critical upgrades to the Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre.