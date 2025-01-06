One of Niagara's Liberal MPs says Trudeau's resignation announcement was not a surprise and he's glad the Prime Minister took the advice given to him.

St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle tells CKTB's Walter Sendzik on 'The Drive' that it seemed inevitable over the last week or so.

Bittle says everyone in the Liberal party is committed to beating Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in the next election.

The House of Commons is now prorogued until March 24th, meaning MPs will not be voting on a non-confidence vote until then at the earliest.

"We will come back to a new session with a new leader, and a new Prime Minister, and try to set the agenda and try to survive votes of confidence."

Bittle says a national caucus meeting will be held this Wednesday, and is expected to provide more details on next steps.

The NDP says it will move to bring down the minority Liberal government on the next confidence vote, regardless of the subject.

The next scheduled federal election is planned for the fall.

Niagara is home to four federal ridings with two sitting Liberal members, and two Conservative MPs.