Construction season is here, and there are lots of plans for QEW on-ramps in Niagara.

MTO officials say in St. Catharines, the Lake Street, Martindale Road and Ontario Street on/off ramps will be periodically closed for resurfacing work between May 27th and October 18th 2024.

Existing signage, with partial information, is in the process of being revised for clarity.

The work will happen nightly, from 9 p.m. - 5 a.m.

During nightly closures, traffic is expected to use the service roads to access the QEW at the closest open ramp.

Between August 17th and August 25th, during the World Rowing Championships, there will be no closures to on-ramps for construction.

St. Catharines NDP MPP Jennie Stevens posted the information after community members became upset with the original signs.



"As someone who also uses these on-ramps, I share the frustration of my community. While I am glad that this information is now clear, it never should have required my action in the first place. I’m always happy to pick up the phone to get to the bottom of an issue, but this was an avoidable communication gap that should not have happened."

She says the community is looking forward to seeing the spotlight being placed on our young athletes with the World Rowing Championship in August, and she's glad construction will not take place during that time.