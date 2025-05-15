St. Catharine's MPP has responded to the new 2025 Ontario Budget, tabled by the provincial government earlier today.

NDP MPP Jennie Stevens calls the budget "a step in the right direction, but Niagara deserves better."

She applauded the government’s recognition of the grape and wine industry, but emphasized that the budget failed to meet the most pressing and long-standing needs of Niagara residents.

She pointed to the need for GO Transit expansion, healthcare, insufficient funding for affordable housing, and no direct support for existing small businesses.

The new budget has been facing backlash with NDP leader Marit Stiles calling it "a Band-Aid budget".