Jennie Stevens will run again in St. Catharines in the next provincial election for the NDP.



New Democrats in St. Catharines have nominated the incumbent MPP once again.



Stevens says it has been an honour to represent the riding and she wants to continue to advocate for local residents.



“It has been an incredible honour to represent the people of my home community, St. Catharines,” said Stevens. “Our community is home to incredibly hard working people who deserve a government that’s focused on keeping our emergency rooms open, building affordable homes, fixing our schools and taking care of our seniors. Over the past six years, we have seen some tough times here in our region. St. Catharines deserves a government that works as hard as they do, and cares about the issues impacting them most. I am so excited to join Marit Stiles and the Ontario NDP so we can be the government for the people of my community!”

Stevens has served two terms as MPP, first elected in 2018 and re-elected in 2022 representing St.Catharines.

She currently serves at the Critic for Solicitor General, Veterans, Legions & Military affairs and Sports and Tourism.



Stevens previously served as a St. Catharines City Councillor for 15 years.



“Jennie has been a powerful voice for her community at Queen’s Park,” said Marit Stiles, Ontario NDP leader. “Jennie’s passion for the residents of St. Catharines and her drive to fight for the issues that matter the most is exactly what we need in Ontario’s next government. She is a tireless advocate for our veterans and seniors, and has championed essential health care policies like barrier-free access to contraceptives. I’m proud to have Jennie as a part of our team as we fight for a better, brighter future for the people of Ontario!”



Ontario Premier Doug Ford has refused to rule out the possibility of an election sooner than the next fixed date of June 2026, and while he has said he will not call one this year, opposition parties are preparing for a possible spring contest.

