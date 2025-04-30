St. Catharines NDP MPP Jennie Stevens is calling for transparency at big box grocery stores during the trade war with the U.S.

Stevens is urging the provincial government to give families the tools they need to make informed decisions at the grocery store, and to support local Ontario producers in the process.

Speaking in support of an Ontario NDP motion, Stevens called for new consumer protection rules that would force big box grocery chains to clearly label when a food product is made in Ontario or imported from outside Canada and to flag sudden price hikes on staples like milk, butter, and eggs.

“St. Catharines residents have said ‘enough is enough!’ I’ve called out corporate grocery giants for using the pandemic as an excuse to gouge consumers left and right. We’re averaging seven to eight dollars for milk, seven dollars for a pound of butter, seven to nine dollars for eggs…this is ridiculous!.”

Stevens pointed to the resilience of Niagara residents, many of whom are choosing to shop at local markets, even at a higher cost, to make a statement.

“I’ve spoken with families in St. Catharines who now drive past the big box stores to get their groceries at local markets, even when it costs a little more. I’ve heard from seniors who save up to buy Ontario-made products because they believe it’s the right thing to do...” Stevens said. “This is what community resilience really looks like.”