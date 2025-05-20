A St. Catharines NDP MPP wants the government to step up and pay hospital workers.

It all comes following a recent study from the The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

Their report showed hospitals across Ontario spent more than $9-billion on nurses and other staff from for-profit agencies in a 10-year period.

That is an increase of 98-percent.

Click HERE to listen to St. Catharines MPP Jennie Stevens outline her concerns on Niagara in the Morning.

The Niagara, Hamilton, Haldimand and Brant region saw spending on agency staff up 23-percent - lower than the provinical number - but Stevens says that is still too high.

By contrast spending on hospital-employed staff went up by only five per cent.