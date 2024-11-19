St. Catharines MPP Jennie Stevens is calling for better services for veterans in Ontario.



The NDP member tabled a motion that would establish a Veteran Outreach and Homelessness Pilot Project to help veterans secure affordable housing.



Stevens says the province needs to do more to help service members and veterans find housing and access services.



Her motion is aimed at identifying unhoused service members, assisting them in applying for all eligible financial benefits, connecting them to healthcare resources and ensuring they find permanent housing.

“Our province has a huge role to play in helping service members and veterans get the support they need to have the affordable home they deserve,” said Stevens. “Far too many people are unaware of the services that are available to them. Far too many people think that they have to weather a storm alone. With initiatives like this, we’re right beside them, connecting everyone to the services they need.”

Stevens says veterans and service members do not usually disclose their military status, and more information needs to collected to ensure they are directed to the right services.

“Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home – especially those who served our country,” said Stevens. “Veterans have always had our backs. Now we can have theirs.”

