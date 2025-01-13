St. Catharines native Caileigh Tiller scored the game winner as Canada captured the gold medal at the world women's under-18 hockey championship.

Tiller opened the scoring on the power play as Canada beat the United States 3-0 in Vantaa Finland.

Marilou Grenier stopped 14 shots for the shutout.

Dorothy Copetti and Stryker Zablocki had third-period goals to cement the Canadian win.

Canada outshot the U.S. 30-14, including by a 14-5 margin in the second.

Sydney Sawyer added two assists for the Canadians.

Czechia defeated Sweden 2-1 in the bronze medal contest.