The City of St. Catharines is ready to give away more trees.

The city opening registration for its 2024 Spring Tree Giveaway.



Residents can go online and reserve a free American Beech, Hackberry, Pin Cherry or Spicebush.



The trees are first come first served online with registration closing April 26th at 4 p.m. or when stock runs out.



This year trees will be available to pick up May 4 at Lancaster Park at 21 Wood Street.



There is a limit of one per household.

