St. Catharines is preparing for the winter months by opening applications for its Outdoor Ice Rink Program.



Local volunteer groups, who are interested in setting up an outdoor skating rink, are able to apply now, with a deadline of Halloween.



The program is now in its 6th season with volunteers selecting a city-owned park to operate and maintain the rink.



“Outdoor community ice rinks are a cornerstone of recreation during Canadian winters. Each year we look forward to working with volunteers to provide a space where residents of all ages can come together, stay active, and enjoy the outdoors,” says Ilyse Norton, Community Initiatives Specialist. “This program is all about fostering community spirit and making winter recreation accessible for everyone.”

Volunteer groups do not have to be incorporated charities or not-for-profit groups to apply, but they must allow all community members free and equal access to outdoor ice rinks.

Volunteer groups are responsible for acquiring the materials needed to build, operate and maintain the ice rink, including boards, tarps, shovels, scrapers and water, and must be prepared to store all equipment.



The City will provide signage, and training sessions for volunteers on how to build outdoor ice rinks and how to complete reporting requirements.



The City will support up to six rink locations and offers grants of up to $1,000 per rink to help cover costs.

