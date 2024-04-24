St. Catharines residents can now apply for their residential beach parking permits for Lakeside Park Beach and Sunset Beach.

You can apply for a $15 parking permit, valid until September 30th, 2024, at both Lakeside Park Beach and Sunset Beach.

For those outside of St. Catharines, or those who don't buy a permit, parking rates are $3 per hour at either lot, or $20 for the whole day at Sunset Beach.

Access to the beaches is free.

To apply for a permit, visit stcatharines.ca/BeachParking.

Residents will need to provide proof of residency, such as a driver’s licence or recent utility bill, and their vehicle ownership.

Permits are limited to two per household, and electronically tied to your licence plates.

You can also apply in-person on the second floor of City Hall at the Parking Services counter with your ID.