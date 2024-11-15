St. Catharines is giving advice to residents as a Canada Post strike gets underway.

There are some city services which rely on the mail system, and the city says residents will still need to pay their property taxes, water, and parking fine payments on time.

Regular penalties will apply for late payments.

The city is asking residents not to mail their property tax payments online or at city hall.

Water bills will be hand-delivered.

Payment can be made by cheque, cash, or debit, in-person at the Citizens First counter on the second floor of City Hall, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cheques can also be dropped in the after-hours drop box at City Hall, located at the James Street entrance. Do not place cash in the drop box.

Residents and property owners can set up a pre-authorized debit payment plan with the City.

Go to stcatharines.ca/PAPTaxForm for property taxes, and stcatharines.ca/PAPWaterForm for water bill payments.