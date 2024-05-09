The Pen Centre in St. Catharines is turning 65 this year, and to celebrate, it will be launching its Pen Your Memories Activation.

It will kick off a series of events and programs that will take place throughout the spring and summer to commemorate its 65-year milestone.

It will invite customers and community partners to look back on some exciting moments that have taken place at the shopping centre and share their favourite memories from the mall throughout the years.

There will be a number of different merchandise lines released to celebrate this upcoming June, and customers are invited to use one of the in-mall Memory Selfie Stations to “Make (and share!) new Memories” between now and September.

The celebration is set to kick off this Friday.