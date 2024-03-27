A St. Catharines city planner is clearing up some misconceptions about recent zoning changes made by the city.

City council recently amended their zoning bylaws to allow for up to four units on a residential lots in the city.



Planner and Senior Project Manager Scott Ritchie says that doesn't mean four storey buildings are going up everywhere, "You can have up to four units within a building but when we added the permissions for duplex, triplex, or fourplex we kept the same height limit permissions that would apply to a single family house, the same setback requirements, and same coverage requirements."



Previous zoning already allowed for the buildings in some areas of the city but the amendment now ensures that builders in all areas of St. Catharines have the option when planning a site.



Ritchie says it's about providing flexibility and choice, "It allows the process to go faster, its less expensive and reduces the risk, which hopefully will help people make those investments with a little more confidence."



Rules for parking remain the same with one space required per unit on the property.



Click HERE to listen to the full conversation with Scott Ritchie on The Drive.

